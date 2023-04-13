In the first quarter there was a reduction in the reference price of electricity for the typical family (with average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year and with a power input of 3 kW) equal to 19.5%. compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 while for the second quarter of 2023, there was a further reduction in the cost of electricity of 55.3% compared to the previous quarter. The president of the Arera said, Stefano Besseghini in a hearing before the Finance Commission of the Chamber underlining that the prices of the wholesale electricity markets for the coming months “have recently again shown increasing volatility” and that the prices for the third and fourth quarters are “rising, with increases of about 10% in the third quarter and 25% in the fourth quarter compared to the quotations of the second quarter».



The president of Arera Stefano Besseghini (ansa)

The sting on the gas of 459 euros

The price of natural gas also showed volatility for the third and fourth quarters on the rise (by more than 5% and 15% compared to the quotations for the second quarter). This was reported by Besseghini himself. According to the National Union of Consumers (UNC), without the reintroduction of the discount now in force on gas system charges, there is a risk of an increase in the bill equal to 459 euros on an annual basis when fully operational. “Parliament review the bill bills decree, reintroducing the discount now in force on gas system charges” asks the Unc. The “sting”, continues the note, “could only be partially mitigated starting from October with a fixed-rate contribution which for now, however, remains unknown, and which will only be introduced if the average of the daily gas prices on the market ‘wholesale exceeds the threshold of 45 euros/mwh» concludes the association.

Market speculation

“Speculation on the markets still weighs on energy prices, with prices soaring when demand from households increases”. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data provided today by Arera. If the forecasts of increases of 25% for electricity and 15% for gas in the last quarter of the year were to be confirmed, “it would be a blow equal to a total of +317 euros per year per family (+160 euros per electricity, +157 euros for gas) compared to current rates», according to the association. “In any case – according to Codacons – it will be necessary to understand how energy prices will evolve in the coming months, in a market characterized by great instability and, above all, by unacceptable speculation that weighs like a boulder on the pockets of families and businesses”. «The Government must not be found unprepared, and it is necessary to study interventions aimed at minimizing the effects of the future increase in energy on the pockets of Italians, considering that skyrocketing inflation and two years of high bills have already impoverished Italians and significantly reduced consumption», concludes the president of the association, Carlo Rienzi.

Cut down on system charges

“It is necessary to prolong the sterilization of system charges also on electricity bills with a specific provision and to prepare adequate measures to support families in greater difficulty, providing a guarantee for the long payment in installments of bills, as well as a Fund against energy poverty” writes Federconsumatori in a press release. «The government on the expensive bills front broke ranks too quickly – writes the association – when in recent days, faced with the fall in gas and electricity prices, it began, with Decree no. 34 of 30 March, to reduce the support measures for users”. Federconsumatori “reiterates its request to the government not to ease the measures – concludes the note -: in fact, there are still too many unknowns about the evolution of the energy markets, while the economic situation is worsening day by day for large sections of the population ».