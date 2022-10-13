The Competition and Market Authority (Agcm) and that of Energy (He is nurturing) call the energy supply chain to a “sense of responsibility” and warn operators that they are ready to intervene to stop any abuses. The subject of attention of a meeting between the two presidents, respectively Roberto Rustichelli and Stefano Besseghini, are the reports received from consumers for violations of article 3 of the Aid bis decree, which blocks the possibility for companies to impose unilateral changes of the contract, as well as for improper use of the tools of the “withdrawal of the seller” and of the “termination due to excessive burdens”. Cases also collected in numerous questions addressed by readers to the Expert Energy channel of Republicor that have exploded locally with a series of testimonies of attitudes of suppliers aimed at skimming customers precisely to eliminate supplies at a loss.

Energy, the jungle of tariffs: this is how companies circumvent the law by Rosaria Amato

04 October 2022



“The uncontrolled increase in energy prices and the general state of uncertainty caused by international tensions are involving both consumers and operators in the energy sector, sometimes resulting in initiatives that can be configured as unfair commercial practices or violations of sector regulation” , the two Authorities explain in a joint disgrace.

“The Authority – he says Rustichelli – is confident that the companies in the sector will maintain corporate compliance that respects the law, but is ready to intervene if conducts that are harmful to consumer rights and market structures are adopted. “” The energy system has always been characterized by different information asymmetries and vulnerabilities – echoes Besseghini – In strongly calling for compliance with the rules, the Authority urges a sense of further responsibility, each for his or her part, inviting operators not to exploit such asymmetries and consumers to use the facilitation tools correctly. There will be a precise enforcement action by Arera which will be all the more effective the more these basic principles are respected “.

The Authorities therefore point out the framework of the rules in the light of the Aid decree bis, recalling that Article 3 “provides for the suspension of the contractual clauses that allow unilateral changes to the contracts for the supply of electricity and natural gas in relation to the definition of the price, up to April 30, 2023. Always up to April 30, 2023 (paragraph 2) defines “ineffective” the notices communicated for these same purposes before the date of entry into force of the decree (August 10, ndr), unless the contractual changes have already been finalized. “Here are the cases reviewed, in detail in the note issued by the two Authorities:

Unilateral variations of the contractual conditions

These are the cases in which, during the period of execution and validity of a supply contract, the seller decides to make use, for a justified reason, of a contractual clause in which the possibility of unilaterally changing specific contractual conditions is explicitly foreseen;

since these are clauses that explicitly give the seller the possibility to unilaterally change the contractual conditions that define the price, they fully fall within the scope of application of art. 3 of Legislative Decree 115/22. They are therefore prohibited until next April 30th

Automatic evolution of economic conditions

These are changes / updates to the economic conditions already provided for by the contractual conditions at the time of stipulation. As a rule, they involve an increase in the unit fees determined by the seller, the expiration or reduction of discounts, the passage from a fixed price to a variable price or the passage from a variable price to a fixed price.

Since they are already provided for in the contractual conditions, on which both parties have given their consent, they do not have the character of one-sidedness.

They do not fall within the scope of application of art. 3 of Legislative Decree 115/22, as these are, in fact, automatic evolutions of the economic conditions already predetermined and agreed between the parties

PLACET offers: renewal of economic conditions.

Renewal is a case in point which, in theory, does not constitute a hypothesis of unilateral variation, as it consists of activities aimed at concluding a new contract under the same conditions as the one expiring. The renewal, however, can be regulated in various ways in the context of a contract concluded between the parties.

In the case of the so-called PLACET offers – which consist of contractual offers whose conditions are entirely established by the Authority with the exception of the price of which the Authority establishes only the structure, while the value is decided by the seller, the regulation provides for a specific procedure for the renewal of the economic conditions (which must take place every 12 months).

This renewal does not therefore fall within the scope of application of art. 3 of Legislative Decree 115/22.

Proposal for renegotiation due to unbalanced performance due to price increases (operators invoke force majeure).

Reports have been received from operators who offer offers at higher prices, informing customers that in the event of non-acceptance they will resort to termination due to excessive burdens of the existing contract.

The problematic aspect of the cases concerns the prospect by the seller of the termination of the contract, not the proposition of a new contract.

It should be noted that the increase in prices could determine not a case of “supervening impossibility”, but, at most, of “excessive onerousness” which, under the conditions provided for by art. 1467 cod. civ., authorizes the seller to ask the judge to terminate the contract.

What the seller cannot do is to consider the contract resolved in itself without judicial decision and request the activation of the last resort services by contractual resolution: the latter conduct violates the regulation of ARERA regarding the activation of the last resort services. instance.

Exercise of the right of withdrawal from the supply contract with its customers