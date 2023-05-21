Electricity and gas, how to read your bill and choose the best rate

Are approximately 5 million Italians that they will have to switch to the free market for electricity by 10 January next but, if they do not do it autonomously, their supply will be assigned automatically and by auction to a new operator. So these are the rules defined by the Ministerial Decree just entered into force which establishes the criteria and methods for the transition to the free market of domestic customers not vulnerable. Of course, the tariff conditions to which they will be able to access will be defined by law, but if you want to avoid “ending up at auction”, the solution is to switch to the free market by autonomously choosing the supplier from among the offers already available.

To tell the truth, even Enel customers with expiring contracts should renew their offer by choosing another operator. In fact, the electricity company has implemented a marketing policy, which sees the renewal of old contracts with higher rates than those offered to new customers. “Unfortunately – explains Paolo Benazzi, general manager of Sos tariffs and Segugio.it, one of the major tariff comparison sites in Italy – the electricity or gas bill is much more complicated than a telephone bill. And therefore the customer may only realize that he is paying a lot after a few months”.

So do managers take advantage of it?

“I wouldn’t say that they take advantage of it but are simply looking for a healthy margin for their position, especially after 2022 which was a complicated year for many managers. Repricing policies are not very different unlike in other sectors, the problem with this market is that understanding how much we are paying is so complicated that these tariffs are not always easily understandable for all consumers”.

Why does it take so long to switch operators?

“Mainly because the manager has to calculate actual consumption and balance our debit/credit position with an adjustment. With the latest generation 2G meters we have two advantages: the customer will always be able to keep his consumption under control and the manager change will be much faster.”

The electricity and gas bill is complicated. How do you find the best deal?

“A large part is made up of taxes and other charges (such as system charges) and fixed costs for meter management and electricity transport which are calculated according to parameters provided by Arera, the Energy Authority , and which are the same for all managers. The comparable part consists of the cost of energy, and here you can choose a fixed or variable tariff, which follows the trend of the PUN, i.e. the national wholesale price. Then there’s a fixed annual fee which, in fact, is like a subscription and is an amount that we pay to our supplier regardless of how much we consume. Here the amounts requested are very different and range from 70 to 240 euros a year, but each case is different”.

Among the tariffs selected by Sos Tariffe, as shown in the table, in terms of fixed tariffs for 12 months, that of Octopus Energy is good, which is a large English group, at 0.18 euros per kW with an annual fee of 84 euros, or 7 euros per month. For gas there is Iren with a fixed rate of 0.705 per cubic metre. Especially in the case of gas, the variable rate is much more convenient because it follows market trends. It should be emphasized that in the variable tariffs for both electricity and gas, in addition to the price of the raw material, which is set by Arera, there is a contribution to consumption. And this is also a point to keep under control because it is decided by the managers themselves. Usually if what we can call a fee is higher, as in the case of A2a which charges 12.5 euros per month for gas, the consumption contribution is zeroed. Otherwise in other cases it is around 0.010-0.016 euros per kW. But obviously it is an item to check carefully when choosing a new offer