In this case, the increase was really important. The lowest price available on the market for gas has, in fact, increased by about 12 times in the period considered ».

Costs

If this is the trend, the calculation is easy to do: for an average family that has an annual consumption of 2,800-3,000 kWh of electricity and 1,800-2,000 cubic meters of gas, the cost is 1,963 euros, in the first case. , and € 4,400, in the second. “In less than two years, therefore, the average cost that a family has to bear for the supply of electricity has more than tripled”.

But couples and singles are also in trouble. For couples, in fact, the annual consumption is between 1,800 kWh and 2,000 kWh for electricity and between 1,000 and 1,200 Smc for gas. For a person who lives alone, the annual consumption is less than 1,800 kWh for electricity and 1,000 Smc for gas. Thus «for a couple – explains the study – we go from 451 euros to 1,367 euros for electricity and from 863 euros to 2,589 euros for gas. For singles, on the other hand, there is an increase from 317 euros to 1,023 euros for electricity and from 480 euros to 834 euros for gas. In the transition from the second to the third quarter of 2022, singles show a slight decrease in the estimated annual expenditure for gas, reaching, in any case, an amount almost double compared to the data of the first quarter of 2021 “.

«The offers for families and businesses today are substantially only at variable prices – explains Paolo Benazzi, Business Leader Gas & Power of the MutuiOnline Group – this means that how much we will spend on the bill will depend on the trend of the wholesale price. The transition to the Free Market can guarantee concrete savings as long as a competitive tariff is carefully chosen, which resells the energy at the wholesale price with a low mark-up for the supplier. In October, the reference price fell with respect to the summer peaks, therefore, if the value is stable between now and the end of the year, the Free Market will be much cheaper than the Maggior Tutela tariff, which has a more expensive price in the last quarter ».

Therefore savings and the comparison of offers and, if necessary, the activation of a new contract, is becoming a growing need. The survey confirms that «compared to the pre-pandemic data, the percentage of electricity and gas contracts activated by people under 45 has grown by 5.5 percentage points, reaching 37.5% of the total. The need to maximize savings on the bill is particularly felt in Northern Italy. In fact, in the third quarter of 2022, the percentage of electricity and gas contracts activated by users in Northern Italy was 54.3 percent. This is the highest figure recorded since the first quarter of 2020 ».