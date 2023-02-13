MILAN. Poste Italiane’s proposal for energy starts. As of today, the group has launched the sale of its electricity and gas offer at the counters. The novelty had already been announced to the most loyal customers in recent days.

The interest is great in this phase of skyrocketing bills. Users are constantly on the hunt for cheaper offers. But what is there to know and what do consumer associations say? The Poste Italiane branded contract can be chosen for electricity individually or only for gas, as well as for electricity and gas together. Most of the economic conditions are published on the Post Office website and will also be posted in the branches.

However, it is not easy to understand if the proposal is worthwhile. However, Poste offers the possibility of making a comparison on its website. Simply enter your bill details to get a quote.

Energy values ​​rise and fall on the international market. How do you understand if the offer is convenient? The conditions advertised on the Poste website, which are valid until March 7, provide for electricity at a price of 0.29 euros per kilowatt hour. At the moment, the Pun, the price of electricity on the wholesale market in Italy, is around 0.168 euros per kilowatt hour.

As far as gas is concerned, the price for the energy component offered is 1.055 euros per standard cubic metre. On the wholesale market the price (Psv) is around 0.75 euro per standard cubic metre.

In the foreground is the duration of the contract with the economic conditions that will remain blocked for 24 months. With energy prices in constant flux, it is not easy to assess whether a fixed price is the right path. This is the doubt of many users.

In any case, the main offer includes a fixed price with the possibility of a constant installment regardless of consumption. It is an advantage that many could look to.

«The question of the fixed price is always the same, namely that of freezing a price which then, instead, begins to fall. In short, it is an option that is convenient if prices go up, but it is not advantageous if they go down, as happened in January. The same goes for the fixed installment» says Massimo Dona, president of the National Consumer Union who then continues: «Nobody is able to know now what will happen in a year’s time, because there are too many factors that can influence wholesale markets and unpredictable, such as the war in Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia, Putin’s countermeasures. However, the more time passes, the closer we get to April, the month when the radiators are switched off, the more we free ourselves from Russian supplies, the more we reduce the risk of future increases».