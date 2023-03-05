Home Business Electricity and gas: This is how you too can benefit from falling prices
Business

Electricity and gas: This is how you too can benefit from falling prices

by admin
Electricity and gas: This is how you too can benefit from falling prices

Et was about time: After the horrendous highs last autumn, the purchase prices for electricity and gas have finally fallen noticeably. Now this effect is also reaching the consumer. Some suppliers are already offering private customers new contracts that are cheaper than they have been since the end of 2021.

They are often well below the prices of the local basic suppliers and also beat the state price brakes, which will apply automatically in 2023. For households whose basic supplier has just increased or who are stuck in an expensive special tariff, savings opportunities are now opening up again for the first time.

See also  Germany suspends approval of Russian energy projects, European natural gas prices soar | Beixi-2 | Germany | Russia

You may also like

Honor Magic 5 series released, intends to surpass...

Heat Pump: Hard to come by – These...

Apple increases prices for iPhone battery replacements

The rhythm of the announcement of the main...

Fielmann: After a slump in profits – the...

Apple is reportedly working on its own Bluetooth...

Bangladesh – 2000 dwellings destroyed by fire in...

Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares

Affordable electric car? 6 e-cars in comparison –...

Global PC market shrinks 28 percent in fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy