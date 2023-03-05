Et was about time: After the horrendous highs last autumn, the purchase prices for electricity and gas have finally fallen noticeably. Now this effect is also reaching the consumer. Some suppliers are already offering private customers new contracts that are cheaper than they have been since the end of 2021.

They are often well below the prices of the local basic suppliers and also beat the state price brakes, which will apply automatically in 2023. For households whose basic supplier has just increased or who are stuck in an expensive special tariff, savings opportunities are now opening up again for the first time.