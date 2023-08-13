Electricity and gas: why it’s worth switching electricity and gas tariffs now

Big savings opportunities are opening up for millions of private customers on the energy market. Anyone who is still stuck in an expensive tariff will not believe their eyes when they click through the portals in search of bargains: At best, the annual gas price can suddenly be halved and the electricity bill reduced by 40 percent.

Gas and electricity prices have often fallen to pre-crisis levels, new contracts are cheaper than they have been since the end of 2021, says Verena Bloche from the comparison portal Verivox. WELT shows how consumers use the currently favorable situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

