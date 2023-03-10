Light, drop over 20% in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year, electricity bills could drop by “more than 20%”. The estimate comes from the president of He is nurturing Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an event on the top Italian utilities in Milan. “We had already partially intercepted this decrease in December of -19.4% on electric vehicles and I believe that there will also be a decrease in the next quarter: it will be realistically significant, at least corresponding to that of December if not higher”.

Bills, Unc: Good drop but still +606 euros compared to 2021

In the second quarter of this year, electricity bills could drop by “more than 20%”. The estimate comes from the president of He is nurturing Stefano Besseghini. “Well, great news. A 20% reduction would mean that the annual bill, for a typical protected family that has an average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh kilowatt hours per year and a committed power of 3 kW, would drop from 1434 to 1147 euros, with a drop equal to at 287 euros on an annual basis,” says Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumer Union. “In any case, the emergency would be far from over. In fact, the price of electricity would be more than double compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when the invoice would have been equal to only 541 euros, a good 606 euros less” continues Vignola.

