Home Business Electricity bills drop over 20% in the second quarter
Business

Electricity bills drop over 20% in the second quarter

by admin
Electricity bills drop over 20% in the second quarter

Light, drop over 20% in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year, electricity bills could drop by “more than 20%”. The estimate comes from the president of He is nurturing Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an event on the top Italian utilities in Milan. “We had already partially intercepted this decrease in December of -19.4% on electric vehicles and I believe that there will also be a decrease in the next quarter: it will be realistically significant, at least corresponding to that of December if not higher”.

Bills, Unc: Good drop but still +606 euros compared to 2021

In the second quarter of this year, electricity bills could drop by “more than 20%”. The estimate comes from the president of He is nurturing Stefano Besseghini. “Well, great news. A 20% reduction would mean that the annual bill, for a typical protected family that has an average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh kilowatt hours per year and a committed power of 3 kW, would drop from 1434 to 1147 euros, with a drop equal to at 287 euros on an annual basis,” says Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumer Union. “In any case, the emergency would be far from over. In fact, the price of electricity would be more than double compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when the invoice would have been equal to only 541 euros, a good 606 euros less” continues Vignola.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Nearly 5000ml of blood was transfused to save his life Tesla officially sued the owner of out-of-control cars in Wenzhou-Tesla tesla electric car

You may also like

Azimut/Benetti launches the challenge of the “gentle” yacht

Great Wall Motors: Sales in February fell 3.65%...

Coal is becoming increasingly important for Germany’s power...

Banca Intesa explains the opportunities of the Pnrr...

Society – Debate on the design of basic...

Viterbo, anti-Semitic writing against Schlein: “Your face is...

The auto market is rolling in! The wave...

Rental prices in Berlin at a high –...

Russia – Intelligence oversight board chair calls for...

iShares Core MSCI World IE00B4L5Y983 SWDA Opinioni

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy