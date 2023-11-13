Electricity Breakdown Leaves Around 150,000 Puerto Rico Customers in Darkness

A major electrical breakdown left nearly 150,000 customers in Puerto Rico without power on Sunday, with the outage occurring at 7:45 p.m. The power outage was resolved in just over an hour, after the breakdown affected the electrical grid operated by LUMA Energy and supplied Genera PR. According to LUMA Energy, the breakdown was resolved in coordination with Genera and Ecoeléctrica.

The failure at EcoEléctrica led to interruptions in the electricity service, affecting 146,555 subscribers. The San Juan region had the most customers in darkness, with 44,711 accounts affected. In total, 44,305 subscribers in the San Juan region were without service, while 17,987 and 17,283 clients were without electricity in the representative areas of Bayamón and Carolina, respectively.

LUMA Energy reported a deficiency of almost 300 megawatts as a result of the failure at EcoEléctrica. The automatic load relief mechanism was activated in an effort to level the load, but with only 65 megawatts in reserve, it was difficult to distribute electricity to all affected customers. LUMA Energy’s press director, Hugo Sorrentini, requested the cooperation of customers to use electrical energy in moderation to reduce average consumption and help restore power to those affected.

Due to the breakdown, Unit 1 of the Aguirre Central in Salinas was also out of service for scheduled improvements. Iván Báez from Genera PR emphasized that while backup units were deployed immediately, EcoEléctrica needed to completely replenish its load for the power supply to be fully restored.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges facing Puerto Rico’s electric power generation system. The Federal Agency for Electric Energy has raised concerns about the stability of the system, posing new challenges for the island.