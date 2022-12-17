Listen to the audio version of the article

In November, Italian electricity consumption fell by 5.2%, with a much sharper cut to -7.6% for industrial demand. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Environment has surveyed the number of environmental go-aheads given to renewable plants: in mid-December the goal of giving a positive environmental opinion to new “ecological” plants for at least 7 thousand megawatts by 2022 was exceeded, with the green light to 147 plants equal to 7,100 new megawatts.

Renewable energy chapter

“The goal achieved is only a starting point that reverses a negative trend,” commented yesterday the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto. In particular, in 2022 the Via commission examined and approved 43 wind projects, equal to 2,700 megawatts of power, while the Pnrr Pniec commission released 104 projects for 4,400 megawatts. In more detail, there are 56 investments in agrivoltaic, 14 photovoltaic projects, 31 wind farms and three pumped storage hydroelectric plants.

The president of the two environmental assessment commissions, Massimiliano Atelli, has convened three more plenary sessions to examine other projects by the end of the month.

Electricity consumption chapter

Electricity consumption down in November. According to Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, last month Italian electricity demand amounted to 25 billion kilowatt hours, a value down by 5.4% compared to the same period of 2021. The figure it must be adjusted for differences in climate (this November was 0.3 degrees warmer) and calendar (consumption drops on holidays) and the result is a drop of 5.2%.

In quarterly terms, the value of electricity demand in November is slight, up by 0.9% compared to October 2022. In the first eleven months of 2022, the demand for electricity in Italy is substantially in line with the values ​​of 2021 (- 0.8% the corrected figure).