Electricity cost brake for households with more than three people

All households in which more than three people have their main residence benefit from this – and you get 105 euros for each additional person, which is deducted directly from the electricity bill. In most cases, this is done automatically, everyone else is actively informed by the Ministry of Finance about the application, it said.

The electricity cost supplement is generally granted automatically if electricity is purchased from a household metering point at an address with more than three people registered in the central population register, the Ministry of Finance announced in a broadcast on Saturday. This is the case for around 85 percent of the households in question, it said.

more on the subject

Energy: 53 offers, savings of up to 1200 euros
OÖNplus Business

Energy: 53 offers, savings of up to 1200 euros

LINZ. The competition for customers has gained momentum – there are offers for gas under ten cents and for electricity under 20.

An application model was created for those addresses that cannot be recorded automatically, for example because there are several metering points at the address or because the electricity contract partner does not have their main residence at the address. Affected households will be actively informed by the Ministry of Finance by e-mail or post starting next week that they can submit an application online.

The electricity cost brake introduced by the turquoise-green federal government has been in effect since December 1, 2022. This cushions the price for the first 2,900 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per household, i.e. the average consumption of a three-person household. The electricity price according to the supply contract must then be paid for the additional consumption.

“We have launched numerous relief measures to support people,” emphasized Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP). According to Brunner, all larger households that are disproportionately burdened by the increased electricity costs should now benefit from the supplementary electricity cost subsidy.

