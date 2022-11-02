The end of the protected electricity market for condominiums shakes i consumers, who immediately ask for an extension of the measure. To launch the alert, in a phase of high tension for electricity and gas bills and also in light of the news episodes that involved some detached buildings (in this specific case, a district heating), is the National Consumers Union , who with the energy manager Marco Vignola attacks: “The condominiums are considered, inexplicably, micro-enterprises, therefore for the users condominiumsali the protected light market does not end on January 10, 2024 but in less than two months, on January 1, 2023 “.

The end of the protected market

The protected market, it should be remembered, is the one that provides for the supply of electricity and gas with price and contractual conditions defined by the sector authority, the Arera. The legislation, amended several times, has provided that the protected person gradually disappears in favor of the free market. For the electricity supply of the small businesses and micro businesses with committed power exceeding 15 kW, the price protection ended on January 1, 2021, the Authority’s portal recalls. The transfer of the other micro-enterprises is planned for 1 January 2023, concurrently with the stop to the protection of gas supplies for families. Again for families, however, the end of the greater electrical protection has been postponed to January 10, 2024.

For the UNC, the equation of condominiums with micro-enterprises is already triggering the end of electrical protection. “An illegitimate, absurd and inexplicable difference in treatment between those who live in a villa and those who live in a building, which we ask to immediately correct both the Government and Arera, together with the postponement of the end of gas protection, always foreseen for the end of this year, “he continues in a note Vignola.

It is worth remembering that these are contracts concerning the “common parts”, therefore the supply of electricity for stairs, elevators, garages or cellars and not inside the individual apartments. But it is for the association “an interpretation that collides head-on against the thesis ofRevenue Agency that with the question n. 142 of 3 March 2021 had allowed the application of 10% reduced VAT on electricity bills also for the functioning of the common parts of condominiums composed of exclusively residential real estate units that previously paid VAT at 22, considering that the common parts condominiumswings cannot be considered “as distinct and autonomous with respect to the properties of the condominiums”, but “instrumental to the use or enjoyment of the individual parts.” “For the association, therefore, the short circuit arises from the fact that the Arera has not adopted this interpretation of the tax authorities, while when the end of the protection of light for families was postponed to January 10, 2024, the legislator spoke only of “domestic customers” without further specifying whether or not it extended to condominiums. “A mess al which we ask that the Meloni and Arera governments immediately remedy “, concludes Vignola.

Even the Codacons relaunches the alert and speaks of “an evident damage to families if we consider that only in October the electricity tariffs on the free market quadrupled compared to October 2021, registering an increase of + 329%, while in the protected market the light it increased by 91.5% in the same period “. This, argues President Carlo Rienzi, joining the request for an intervention by the Meloni government, “will aggravate the difficulties of those condominiums who are already unable to pay their bills due to the very heavy increases in energy prices”.