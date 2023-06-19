Electricity load frequently hits new highs, central enterprises ensure energy supply and prepare for “summer peak” – Xinhua English.news.cn

The electricity load has hit new highs frequently, and the “big test” to meet the peak summer is just around the corner.

A number of key projects such as supporting power sources and transmission lines have been put into operation at an accelerated pace, inter-provincial power mutual aid has been further strengthened, and power companies have sufficient coal reserves as a whole…Recently, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and other relevant departments have intensively deployed, and the energy supply of central enterprises has been fully activated . Industry insiders predict that during the peak summer season this year, the national electricity supply and demand are expected to be in overall tight balance.

It is expected that the national power supply and demand will be in a tight balance this summer

According to the latest data from the National Energy Administration, from January to May, the electricity consumption of the whole country was 3,532.5 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

Since June, with the overall improvement of my country’s economic situation and the gradual rise in temperature, the demand for electricity in the whole society has further increased. “Currently, the highest load of China Southern Power Grid this year has reached 222 million kilowatts, which is close to the highest in history. The electricity loads of Guangxi and Hainan have set new record highs for many times.” The relevant person in charge of China Southern Power Grid said.

The reporter learned that the power load in the operating areas of the State Grid has also continued to rise. The recent maximum power load has reached 860 million kilowatts, an increase of 7.77% year-on-year, and the overall power of the entire network is balanced.

Wang Yixuan, director of the Statistics and Data Center of the China Electricity Council (hereinafter referred to as “CEC”), said that under normal weather conditions, it is estimated that the country’s maximum power consumption load will be about 1.37 billion kilowatts in 2023, an increase of about 80 million kilowatts compared to 2022. If there is a long-term and large-scale extreme climate, the national maximum power load may increase by about 100 million kilowatts compared with 2022. During the peak summer season this year, it is expected that the overall balance of power supply and demand across the country will be tight, and power supply and demand will be tight during peak hours in some regions such as South, East China, and Central China.

Facing the trend of continuous increase in electricity load, relevant departments have intensively deployed to prepare for the “summer peak”. On June 14, the National Development and Reform Commission organized a national video and telephone conference to arrange and deploy energy peak summer work in 2023.

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Doing a good job in ensuring the supply of energy and electricity during the summer is crucial to supporting high-quality economic and social development and ensuring people’s livelihood and energy use. All regions and relevant enterprises should focus on energy production, supply, and use, and do a solid job in ensuring energy supply and energy transformation and development, so as to ensure a stable and orderly supply of energy and electricity for peak summer.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a special meeting a few days ago to urge and guide central enterprises to take the lead in ensuring the supply of energy and electricity during the summer peak. It requires coal, petroleum and petrochemical enterprises to focus on improving the supply capacity of thermal coal and natural gas, and power generation enterprises should make full and more. Power grid companies stick to the lifeline of power grid security and the bottom line of electricity consumption for people’s livelihood, and make every effort to ensure the safe and reliable supply of energy and power for peak summer.

Full fire power guaranteed power supply

In the scorching summer, the production line of China Huadian Sichuan Company is also hot. With the successful grid connection of No. 61 unit in Gongxian County on June 5, China Huadian Sichuan Co., Ltd. started operation of 7 thermal power 2.8 million-kilowatt units.

As of June 8, China Huadian’s cumulative power generation in June was 13.853 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 7.12%. Among them, 9.494 billion kwh of coal-fired machines, a year-on-year increase of 27.37%.

As the peak of electricity consumption is approaching, all localities are rushing to seize the time, power generation companies are running at full capacity, and power grid companies are strengthening dispatch to ensure power supply.

The peak output of cascade hydropower stations on the main stream of the Yangtze River of the Three Gorges Corporation. On May 24, this year’s cascade power station peak-shaving operation lasted 144 days, with an average daily peaking capacity of 9.9 million kilowatts and a maximum daily peaking capacity of 16.03 million kilowatts. The average power of the cascade power station was 23.69 million kilowatts, and the maximum power was 39.4 million kilowatts.

China Southern Power Grid gives full play to the role of the power grid as a large platform, maximizes the power generation potential of each province, further increases inter-provincial mutual aid, and continues to optimize the arrangement of west-to-east power transmission. As of June 12, a total of 10 transactions from Guangxi to Hainan have been organized, with a transaction volume of 130 million kWh.

It is worth mentioning that, in response to the shortage of system backup power, the southern regional backup market was officially launched for the first time. “During the peak period of electricity consumption in Guangdong and Guangxi, through the market bidding mechanism we designed, the water and thermal power units in Yunnan and Guizhou provided nearly 4 million kilowatts of backup power to support the power supply of Guangdong and Guangxi.” Southern Power Grid Power Dispatching Control Center Manager Li Zhiyong said.

A number of key projects such as supporting power sources and transmission lines have been put into operation one after another, which also provides a strong support for the balance of electricity and electricity during the summer peak.

The Three Gorges Group will increase the installed capacity and supply capacity as an important task, and fully promote the construction of two 1 million-kilowatt new thermal power units in Yicheng Power Plant in Hubei Province, ensuring that the first unit will be completed by the end of June and the second unit by the end of November. The former has the goal of carrying a continuous large load capacity.

“Promote the stable generation and increase of supply of various power sources, accelerate the construction of key power grid projects such as Jintang DC, Jiangsu Fengcheng-Meili, etc., to ensure that they will be put into operation as scheduled, and comprehensively improve the resource allocation capacity of the power grid.” The relevant person in charge of the State Grid said so. Arrangements for the next step.

The reporter noticed that new energy power generation has gradually become an important part of my country’s power supply. The Three Gorges Group proposed to do a good job in the construction of new energy power supply projects to ensure that 10 million kilowatts of new installed capacity will be completed and put into operation within the year.

SPIC is fully promoting the development and construction of “integrated smart zero-carbon power plants” to realize the integration and regulation of various distributed energy sources, energy storage and loads. Since 2023, through the development of user-side industries, 1.815 million kilowatts of new energy has been started, 352MW/1831MWh of energy storage has been started, and 29 power stations have been built. Among them, 41 zero-carbon power plants were started, and 48 projects were completed and put into operation, with an installed capacity of 622,000 kilowatts, an aggregated adjustable load of 103,000 kilowatts, a peak capacity of 219,000 kilowatts, and a peak-shaving capacity of 301,000 kilowatts. effectiveness.

Power companies have sufficient coal storage

A stable and orderly supply of coal is crucial to ensure the supply of electricity during the summer peak season.

In Daliuta Coal Mine of China Energy Group Shendong Coal, with the roar of coal mining machines, pieces of black gold are continuously transported out through the belt. Since the beginning of this year, the state of normalized supply guarantee has been maintained here.

According to reports, the National Energy Group’s self-produced coal has maintained a peak level of 50 million tons for 20 consecutive months since October 2021. Among them, March set a record of 53 million tons in a single month.

According to data from the China Coal Industry Association, from January to May this year, the national coal output reached 1.9 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.1%. It is expected that during the peak summer season this year, coal production will continue to maintain a growth rate of around 4%.

The upstream coal is “supplied”, and the downstream power generation “early grain storage”.

The reporter of “Economic Information Daily” learned that with the support of medium and long-term contracts and the strong supplement of imported coal, power companies have increased their procurement of thermal coal in advance this year to enhance their ability to guarantee supply for the summer peak.

Taking Huaneng Southern Branch as an example, the current thermal coal inventory has increased to about 1 million tons, and the available days have exceeded 20 days. The thermal coal resources have been basically implemented in June, and at the same time, they are actively locking in the follow-up imported coal long-term cooperative resources to ensure stable and reliable thermal coal supply. sequence. The natural gas long-term association resources have locked 750 million cubic meters, of which the contracted gas volume during the peak summer period (July to September) is 230 million cubic meters, which can meet the peak summer power generation and heating demand.

State Power Investment Corporation has investigated the demand for thermal coal in 2023 in advance and formulated a procurement plan. As of May 30, the annual signed long-term contract volume was 185 million tons, an increase of 24 million tons year-on-year, and the coverage rate of long-term contracts reached 102%. The current thermal coal inventory is 14.39 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 730,000 tons; the 30-day average coal consumption is available for 32 days, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 days.

The National Energy Group started the work of increasing the calorific value of coal stored in power plants in advance. In May, the calorific value of resources transferred from the core area increased by 59 kcal from the previous month, and the calorific value of imported coal purchases increased by 284 kcal from the previous month. As of the beginning of June, the total inventory of the group’s thermal power plants exceeded 33.59 million tons, and the available days exceeded 28 days.

“Currently, power companies have sufficient coal reserves as a whole, forming a strong support and guarantee for peak summer power supply.” Zhang Lin, director of the Planning and Development Department of the China Electricity Council, said that according to the fuel statistics of the China Electricity Council’s power industry, as of June 4 According to the statistics, the total coal inventory of coal-fired power plants of the power generation group was 113 million tons, an increase of 21.35 million tons year-on-year, the highest value in the past four years, and even exceeded the inventory level during the winter peak in the past two years; the power coal inventory of power plants is available The number of days is 25.6 days.

Wang Yixuan suggested that we continue to maintain a stable supply of coal, and strengthen the supervision of the performance of medium- and long-term contracts for thermal coal, and further play the role of ballast stone in medium- and long-term contracts; increase the supervision of the market price of thermal coal; research and formulate coal mine supply guarantees and flexible production methods, give priority to Organize coal mines with advanced production capacity that meet the conditions to increase production capacity by a certain coefficient to form emergency production capacity of coal mines. (Reporter Wang Lu)

