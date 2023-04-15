Electricity price: Eastern Germany pays almost 300 euros more per year

Electricity prices are currently capped – but without a price brake you pay significantly more in eastern Germany. picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

Electricity prices for private consumers are currently capped by the price brake. Luckily for the people in the east of the country: local suppliers are 15 percent more expensive here. Without a brake, consumers with a consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours would pay an average of 276 euros more, according to an evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox. Verivox energy expert Thorsten Storck explained the historical price difference in parts with increased electricity grid fees. Industry and population density also played a role.

According to an evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox, there is a large East-West gap in electricity prices. According to this, the electricity prices of the local suppliers in eastern Germany are 15 percent higher than in the west. East German households benefited accordingly from the state electricity price brake.

In view of price jumps last year, the state brake on electricity prices has been in effect since March. The gross electricity price for private consumers and small and medium-sized companies is capped at 40 cents per kilowatt hour. This applies to a requirement of 80 percent of the forecast consumption.

The electricity price brake reduces costs in the east by an average of 331 euros and in western Germany by an average of 160 euros, as Verivox told the German Press Agency. According to this, the electricity prices for a model household with a consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours in the basic supply in East Germany without taking into account the price brake are currently 2154 euros per year, in West Germany 1878 euros. In the west of the country you pay 276 euros less. According to Verivox, the price gap is higher than ever before – at the expense of the East.

Highest electricity price in basic supply currently in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Verivox energy expert Thorsten Storck said: “The large electricity price differences between east and west can be partly explained by the increase in electricity grid fees.” At the turn of the year, the costs for operating, maintaining and expanding the electricity grid in western Germany were an average of 14 percent, in eastern Germany increased by 25 percent. Factors such as industrial and population density, but also the costs for the expansion of renewable energies, are the reasons for the regionally different high grid fees.

According to the evaluation of the portal, the highest electricity prices are currently due in the basic supply in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – the annual electricity bill for a consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours is 2350 euros. That is almost 56 percent more than in the cheapest state of Bremen. According to the portal, the electricity prices valid in April in the basic supply for the respective federal states were evaluated. The default supplier is the energy supplier that supplies most households with electricity in a network area. According to the Federal Network Agency, in 2021 almost every fourth household customer (24 percent) was in the basic supply for both gas and electricity.

