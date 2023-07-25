Electricity price: even bakeries disdain hardship aid

energy electricity prices

Why even bakeries have not accepted hardship aid

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

The situation of many bakers is still “tense”, according to the German Bakery Trade

Hardly any industry has complained louder than the bakers. Electricity prices would lead to bankruptcy. The state then offered energy subsidies. But they are rarely accessed by small and medium-sized companies. The government sees two main reasons for this.

It’s been almost a year since all the lights went out in bakeries in Lower Saxony for a day. They protested against the high energy costs and for government support.

Smaller, family-run businesses in particular feared the end. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) then announced an energy protection shield.

In December, the representatives of the federal and state governments decided on hardship aid for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), which include most bakeries. 750 million euros are available for this in the Economic Stabilization Fund, WSF for short.

But now it turns out that the money is not being retrieved. Nationwide, only 14 bakeries have applied for hardship aid, the Federal Ministry of Economics announced in a report to the Budget Committee of the Bundestag. Four applications were paid out, 104,370.01 euros were transferred. Wasn’t the need so great after all?

The same question can be asked for many other industries that a year ago also vehemently demanded government support. None of the 38 sectors listed by the ministry received significantly more applications.

Most of the applications came from restaurants, pubs and snack bars with 39. There were 23 applications from the hotel industry. Most of the funds went to fertilizer producers (around 164,200 euros) and other food manufacturers (around 155,700 euros).

225 applications submitted, 98 approved

In its report, the Ministry of Economics came to the following conclusion: “As of July 5, 2023, a total of 255 applications with an application volume of around 11.3 million euros were submitted in the federal states. Payments of around EUR 1.64 million were made for 98 applications.” 255 applications from 2.5 million small and medium-sized companies that exist in Germany according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The ministry gives two reasons for this in its report: on the one hand, the recent positive trend in energy prices, which means that demand is “less than originally feared”. On the other hand, the program criteria are “very narrow”, which means that the program remains “recognizable to be limited to very few cases of hardship”.

This repeats what has already been shown in a similar program for private households in the case of medium-sized companies. According to a survey of the 16 federal states, only 124.5 million euros of the 1.8 billion euros in fuel aid provided have so far been requested and 38.4 million euros paid out, as WELT AM SONNTAG reported.

The SME hardship program is intended to help those companies that are suffering from high energy costs despite December emergency aid and gas and electricity price brakes. Each federal state has defined the exact criteria for itself. In general, the costs of the companies must have multiplied, at least doubled – for gas and electricity as well as for oil and other energy sources.

Some federal states also require energy-intensive companies to prove a loss. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, setting such criteria is suitable for “ensuring that aid is focused on cases of hardship”.

At the Central Association of the German Bakery Trade, one resists the impression that the industry is doing better than it has shown given the low number of applications. The situation in many companies is “still tense,” says Deputy General Manager Friedemann Berg.

Rather, he sees the reason in the strict rules. “The criteria are formulated so narrowly that hardly any artisanal bakery has been or will be recognized as a case of hardship,” says Berg. He calls for faster and less bureaucratic access.

Budgetary politicians in the opposition have another concern because of the unexpectedly low use of hardship aid. They fear that unused funds from the WSF will now be used for other purposes. “It must be clear that debt that is not needed should not simply be reallocated to other traffic light projects,” says CDU member of the Bundestag Yannick Bury.

