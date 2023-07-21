Electricity prices: East Germans pay more than West Germans

There are particularly strong price differences in electricity prices for rural and city dwellers in Thuringia. ArtistGNDphotography

Nationwide, rural dwellers pay about 2.2 percent more for electricity than people in urban regions. This shows an analysis of the comparison portal Verivox.

According to the evaluation, the urban-rural divide is particularly pronounced in eastern Germany. Rural residents there pay an average of 104 euros more for electricity than city dwellers.

According to Verivox, the biggest price differences between city and country dwellers are in Thuringia.

With the beginning of the Ukraine war, electricity prices in Germany rose sharply. In 2021, households were still paying on average 31,9 Cent per kilowatt hour (kWh). Current electricity prices are average 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

However, electricity does not cost the same everywhere in Germany. As a current analysis by the comparison portal Verivox shows, the East German rural population pays significantly higher prices than people in the West.

read too

You can save so much electricity and money with balcony power plants – and that’s how long it takes for the investment to pay off

When analyzing the electricity costs for consumers, Verivox took into account the prices of the basic suppliers and the 30 most important national electricity providers. The prices refer to households with an annual consumption of 4000 kWh. The comparison portal then determined urban and rural regions based on the household figures per postcode area. Verivox classified areas with up to 5,000 households as rural, while areas with more than 20,000 households as urban. On this basis, the comparison portal was able to record the average electricity prices by region.

East German rural population pays up to ten percent more for electricity

The evaluation showed that a model household with an annual electricity consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours in the city spends an average of 1572 euros per year nationwide. However, people in rural areas pay 1,606 euros for the same amount of electricity. That is 2.2 percent more – an increase of 34 euros. The reasons for the different grid fees are factors such as the industrial and population density, but also the costs of expanding renewable energies.

read too

380 million euros collected in one year: Europe’s energy software startups are becoming increasingly popular with investors

According to Verivox, the urban-rural divide is particularly clear in eastern Germany. The price differences here average 6.4 percent – ​​i.e. 104 euros. The biggest differences are in Thuringia. While city dwellers pay an average of 1,687 euros there, rural dwellers have to spend 1,856 euros for electricity. That is ten percent more than people in urban areas pay. According to Verivox, the differences in Schleswig-Holstein (+9.3 percent), Saarland (+4.7 percent) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (+4.3 percent) are comparatively large. In the West, on the other hand, prices are more balanced.

There are cheaper electricity prices for rural residents in Bavaria

But country dwellers don’t always have to dig deeper into their pockets than city dwellers. In some areas they even pay significantly less. According to Verivox, residents of rural areas in Bavaria (-5.7 percent), Baden-Württemberg (-3.9 percent), Hesse (-3.3 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (-3 percent) benefit from lower electricity prices.

stm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

