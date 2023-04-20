Electricity: SPD proposes special prize for industry

With their concept, the Comrade Ministers for Economic Affairs Habeck are ahead of the curve: the companies should be drastically relieved of the electricity price until enough renewable energy is available. The promise that the energy transition would make electricity cheaper is almost a quarter of a century old.

If electricity is too expensive, an industrial company in Germany cannot survive. The SPD is now also noticing this

SDuring the federal election campaign, the then chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (SPD) promised an industrial electricity price of four cents per kilowatt hour. That is only a fraction of what private households have to pay for their electricity.

However, an industry can only keep up in global competition if it does not have to pay significantly more for its energy than the competition. Since Scholz’ announcement, however, nothing has been heard from the project – only the complaints of the entrepreneurs about energy costs that are becoming unbearable.

The Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck (Greens), is technically responsible today. He had declared 2023 the year of industry. But beyond the time-limited electricity price brake, there is no concrete promise for cheap industrial electricity.

Now the coalition partner SPD is ahead of the Green Minister and presents its own concept. The project is called the “transformation electricity price” in the parliamentary group’s working group. It was drawn up, among others, by the member of the Bundestag and AG spokesman Bernd Westphal.

The proposal provides for companies to be guaranteed an electricity price of five cents per kilowatt hour for the first two years. Similar to the current electricity price brake, only 70 percent of consumption should be reduced. Later, the price level is to be adjusted to that of competitors abroad.

The continuation of the electricity price brake should be unbureaucratic. That means it shouldn’t matter whether the respective beneficiary uses green or coal-fired electricity. Unlike the electricity price brake, it shouldn’t matter how high the company’s consumption is, whether it makes a profit or loss and whether it distributes bonuses to management.

Even after almost 25 years, no one knows when cheap green electricity will come

“SME access must be possible; no complex structures,” demands the SPD concept. Anyone who is already benefiting from the “equalization mechanism” of the EEG could be entitled to claim.

“Electricity costs in Germany are an obstacle to transformation,” the comrades justify their proposal: “They are the central problem for the transformation process of our industry towards climate neutrality and for the international competitive situation of our companies.” The subsidy is necessary “as a bridge until it is sufficiently cheaper Electricity from renewable energies is available.”

Nobody knows when that will be. The promise that the energy transition will make electricity cheap is almost a quarter of a century old. The financial requirement of the subsidy is therefore also hidden in the paper. The money could initially come from the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), known as the “double boom”.

“Alternatively, additionally or after the first five years” could also be a source of money from the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), the paper says.

The problem: the billions that are slumbering in the KTF have already been frittered away by the government, for example to subsidize heat pump buyers. Actually, climate money should also be paid out to every citizen from the fund to offset the burden of CO₂ pricing.

Additional billions of claims should completely overstrain the possibilities of the fund. Already anticipating this, the SPD economic politicians are proposing to lower the electricity tax and also to consider reducing network charges.

