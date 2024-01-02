Electricity, stamps, tickets – everything that will be more expensive in 2024 – News

Contents

This year, many Swiss people will have less money to spend freely than last year. Price monitor Stefan Meierhans says prices are rising everywhere.

Prices will rise in various areas in 2024. For example, VAT: the higher tax rates will apply from this year. The standard rate increases by 0.4 percentage points to 8.1 percent.

Price monitor Stefan Meierhans says it will be particularly noticeable for large purchases. «Think of a new sofa or a new car. A 0.4 percent increase is basically a lot of money.”

The price monitor has set up a website specifically for this purpose (see box below). If products are too expensive, he will be happy to receive reports.

Health insurance premiums and rents are rising

Depending on the canton, the increase in health insurance premiums is high. On average, insured people now pay around 360 francs per month. That is 8.7 percent more than in the previous year.

The higher rental rates due to the increased reference interest rate also have an impact.

Meierhans says: “The law provides for individual measures for the tenant so that any rent increases can be checked. In arbitration boards, for example. But in principle, politics is also required here. This will be a big issue in future years. Switzerland is a nation of tenants.”

The Swiss Tenants Association advises those affected to check a rent increase using the online calculator, adapted to their place of residence.

Stamps and train tickets are becoming more expensive

Sending letters and parcels is also becoming more expensive. From this year onwards, an A-Post letter will cost 1.20 francs. This just two years after the last increase in January 2022.

The SBB also opened at the beginning of December. Train tickets cost on average 3.7 percent more.

The price hammer also hits electricity: consumers have to pay a whopping 18 percent more on average. A four-person household has additional annual costs of 222 francs.

The reasons for the price increases

Meierhans sees the more expensive life as being caused by various factors. On the one hand, the crises of recent years, such as the Covid pandemic or the war in Ukraine, played a role. That would have had corresponding cost implications.

“Unfortunately, in many areas we don’t have the effective competition that we actually need.” This means that you cannot implement price reductions that would be necessary. It is therefore important to “strengthen and further promote competition,” says Meierhans.

Meierhans recommends “plan and compare”

But how can consumers react to the increased additional spending?

The price watchdog has two tips for people with a small budget: “One tip is to compare and also use the Internet. On the other hand: plan. Spend at the right moment and not at the last moment, when it is often more expensive.

There is a ray of hope in the price jungle. From this year on the industrial tariffs will be abolished, as Parliament had decided. The cheaper products account for 860 million francs annually across Switzerland. According to Meierhans, this is a three-digit million amount that should also be felt in the customers’ wallets.

The New Year – it will put a strain on people’s wallets. Depending on where you live and your living situation, more or less.