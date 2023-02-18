Tesla car recalls

If the future of the car is electric, then let’s get ready to have to make frequent stops at the workshop. From 2021 to today, in fact, Tesla, which was undoubtedly the forerunner of green vehicles on which Europe is now pushing, was forced to recall at least 2 million vehicles worldwide due to various anomalies. To give you a dimension of the problem, Elon Musk’s company sold about 1.3 million cars last year.

The reasons why they have been recalled in recent months are various: ranging from semi-autonomous driving system, seat belt problems, firmware update up to a failure of the automatic emergency call system. To which are added minor problems. Just go to the Tesla website to read how the vehicles have needed a retrofit to the trunk lid wiring or a fix to the power steering motor bolt.

The latest alarm from the US

The latest alarm has now come from America. The Nhtsa, that is the main regulatory body of the automotive industry, has imposed on Tesla the recall of 362,800 vehicles. Those equipped with the advanced driving assistance function, which has the name of Full Self-Driving Beta. According to the US body, “in rare circumstances they could violate local traffic laws, potentially increasing the risk of a collision if a driver does not intervene”.

Tesla did he know which will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to improve the way the technology behaves in certain driving maneuvers. A long series of missteps those committed in recent years by Musk’s creature. There are 122, to be exact, the certified lures on the Stars and Stripes market for the various models. Last year, following an American investigation into some accidents, the green car giant even risked having to recall 830.000 autobasically all the ones he had sold in the nation from 2014 to then.

Also check in China

Also last year had to call back, this time for real, more than 80,000 cars manufactured and imported into China starting dal 2013 for software and seat belt problems. And at the end of 2022, a virtual recall, in the form of an update, affected around 1.1 million vehicles due to a malfunction of the automatic window reversing system.

And still there Nhtsaas of early 2021, has requested 158,000 Model S and Model X recalls due to a malfunction of the multimedia system management unit. Last year, on the other hand, it started with the recall of around 500,000 Model 3s and Model Ss due to the functionality of the bonnet and rear view camera.