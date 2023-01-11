Listen to the audio version of the article

The reorganization of the Electrolux group in Italy starts from the agreement on expenditure that the company has reached with the unions and which will be the first step in starting the investment on the Solaro site where there is a project to produce high-end dishwashers . The exits will be voluntary and incentives of up to 6 years are envisaged for those who do not meet the requirements to retire.

Outputs by establishment and qualification

After the announcement of the 222 redundancies, the parties agreed that the criterion of non-opposition will prevail and that the exits will be voluntary. The exits are broken down by plant and by qualification: 121 workers and 101 employees will leave. Going to see what happens in the plants, in Porcia and Pordenone there are 36 production exits and 40 staff, in Forlì 77 production and 19 staff, in Solaro 10 staff, in Susegana 25 staff, in Cerreto d’Esi 8 of production and 5 of staff and in Assago 2 of staff.

The incentives

The incentives are set at 3,000 euros for those who have met the pension requirements, 12,000 for those who meet the pension requirements within one year of Naspi, 25,000 for those who join the pension within two years of Naspi and 72,000 for those who do not accrue in 2 years of Naspi the pension requirements. “The agreement limits the effects of the crisis that hit the household appliance sector in 2022, a crisis caused in part by the difficulties in procuring raw materials and the increase in energy costs”, explains Massimiliano Nobis of Fim Cisl.

future investments

The agreement with the trade unions is the first step to start the investments. For this year, the company has a program involving all 5 Italian factories. However, the most important investment will concern the reindustrialization of the Solaro site for the production of high-end dishwashers. The multinational has asked for a reorganization that will lead to the production of 118 pieces per hour, a quantity necessary to sustain the profitability of the investment. For the unions, however, explains Nobis, “profitability can also be guaranteed with a lower increase in pieces per hour and an increase in employment is needed, giving precedence to those who have had fixed-term contracts with Electrolux of Solaro in recent years”. New round on January 17th.