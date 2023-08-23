Electrolux, no to stop for heat: “Take supplements and watermelons to refresh yourself”. Hundreds desert: “You can’t work like this”

The number of workers at the Electrolux plant in Susegana (Treviso) who today chose to leave before the end of the first shift or not to show up for the second shift due to excessive temperatures recorded in some departments of the factory are estimated to be a few hundred. This was reported by the Rsu, highlighting how, faced with a specific request to suspend work during the hottest hours of the day, the company management gave a negative answer.

Impractical working conditions

On the basis of a faculty that allows safety managers to decree the existence of working conditions deemed impracticable, on a voluntary basis about a hundred workers who entered with the first shift in the morning at 13 interrupted the service which would have lasted until 16 A few more hundreds assigned to the second shift instead decided not to show up for work.

Temperatures approach 35 degrees

The thermometer in several areas of the plant, in particular in the premises of the “old” production of “Cairo” model refrigerators, in the packaging department and others, would have touched 34 degrees. However, the environmental conditions – the unitary trade union representatives still report – are made heavier by a high concentration of humidity and by the fact that, by their nature, the assembly lines rigidly bind the operators to remain in place, preventing pauses of even a few seconds to be able to drink or cool your face with water.

The meeting with management

The workers’ safety managers at the Electrolux Italia plant in Susegana (Treviso) had met the company management in the morning to ask for the possibility of avoiding the last three hours of the morning shift (from 1 to 4 pm) due to the rise in temperature in certain areas of the plant.

The solution with supplements and watermelons

Like every year, to try to mitigate the inconvenience associated with the increase in internal temperature, during the canteen break the company had made mineral salt-based supplements and portions of watermelon available. The internal trade union representatives had however specified that, autonomously and upon the occurrence of certain conditions, the workers’ safety representatives can decide that, on a voluntary basis, the workers have the right to choose whether to interrupt work and return home without incurring penalties .