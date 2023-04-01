8
Es is a statement that causes great concern among electric car fans. The US car engineer Sandy Munro, known for internet videos in which he disassembles and analyzes electric cars, considers the new battery pack of the current Tesla Model Y to be “zero repairable”. After an accident, the car’s electricity storage device goes “directly to the mill,” he was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. Expert Munro is a self-confessed Tesla fan.
