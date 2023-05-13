Home » Electronic prescription, now it’s final. Schillaci: “Simpler work and life”
The electronic prescription becomes permanent. Minister Schillaci: “Let’s simplify the work of doctors”

Now it’s official: the e-prescription became final. This is just one of the health measures contained in the Dl Simplifications approved by the Council of Ministers. But of extreme importance, as the Minister of Health underlined Horace Schillaci: “We have made the electronic prescription structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to put an end to experimentation and extensions for simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to medical offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phone”.

