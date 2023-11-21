Elena Cecchettin becomes a case: is a candidacy coming from the Democratic Party?

Elena Cecchettin becomes a case: she attacks the government, the patriarchy and all males

Elena, the sister of poor Giulia Cecchettin (22), victim of the brutal murder by Filippo Turetta, it is becoming a case that is exposing it in the media. While I understand her sister’s legitimate emotional reaction, her over-the-top reaction risks making her feel in the wrong. In fact, it is not enough to be the sister of a victim of a brutal murder to automatically become an ideological prophet who makes sociological judgments on “all men” inviting them to make an absurd preventive “mea culpa”.

His livid utterances of anger are perplexing: “In recent days we have heard about Turetta, and many people have labeled him a ‘monster’ and ‘sick’. But he is not a monster. Monster is the exception to society, monster is what goes outside the normal canons of what our society is. But he is a healthy child of the patriarchal society, which is steeped in rape culture. Rape culture is that series of actions that involve and are aimed at limiting a woman’s freedom: such as checking a phone, being possessive, catcalling.”

READ ALSO: Cecchettin, Ceretti: “Turetta is not a monster. No killer is born in a family”

Fortunately, things are not according to this simplistic narrative and those who commit femicide are still an exception and certainly not the norm and above all it is not the product of a “patriarchal society” but of a wicked individual choice. In the meantime Lilli Gruber she seized the opportunity – as she always does – and attacked Giorgia Meloni as an expression of a “patriarchal culture” to which the FdI leader replied on social media with a photo in which she sees herself with her daughter, mother and grandmother .

But let’s get back to Elena which is a raging torrent: “Not all men are bad (good God, ndr), I am often told. Yes, that’s true, but in these cases they always are men. And all men benefit from this kind of society. So all men must be careful: they must call back the friend who catcalls passers-by, they must call back the colleague who checks the girl’s phone.”

Here we are at the general accusation of all males of being murderers or something similar. And then the grand finale: “You must be hostile to these behaviors which may seem trivial, but are the prelude to feminicide. Femicide is not a crime of passion: the femicide is a right of power. Il femicide is state murder, because the state does not protect us and does not protect us. Sexual and emotional education must be provided in order to prevent these things. We need to fund anti-violence centers, so that if people need to ask for help they are able to do so.”

Femicide is not a “crime of power” nor a “murder by the State” but the insane act of an individual, often with mental problems, and throwing it into politics does not solve the problem, on the contrary it aggravates it. Elena really goes over the top by engaging in an ideological pistol that actually hits all men indiscriminately, in a sort of generalized pogrom. First there had been the controversy with Salvini who had written on Instagram: “Good. If guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment.” An answer guarantor in a phase in which the dynamics of the crime was not yet clear.

Phrase to which the sister had reacted angrily: “The Minister of Transport who doubts Turetta’s guilt because he is white, because he is ‘from a good family’. This too is violence, state violence”. But what does “being white and from a good family” have to do with it? It almost seems that it has become a crime like being Jewish in Nazi Germany. What fault does one have if -accidentally- he is born “white”, “male” and perhaps with the aggravating circumstance of also being from a “good family”? Let’s not talk nonsense.

Salvini then replied even more clearly: “For murderers, life imprisonment, with compulsory work. For rapists and pedophiles – of any nationality, skin color and social status – chemical castration and prison. This is what the League has always proposed, we hope they will support us and others will finally follow us too. Obviously, as required by the Constitution, after a sentence established in Court, we hope for quick times and no do-goodism, even if Filippo’s guilt seems evident to me and everyone”.

Elena Cecchettin then slips into justicialist drift. Filippo Turetta is guilty, the images show us but our Constitution requires that he too – like everyone – is innocent up to the third degree of judgment otherwise we fall into “do-it-yourself justice” which would undermine the foundation of civil coexistence. Elena Cecchettin, also on Instagram, reported a post by the writer and activist Carlotta Vagnoli who wrote: “The League together with Fratelli d’Italia, who however chose to abstain, voted against the ratification of the Istanbul convention in May ”. Some newspapers have assumed that Vagnoli is behind Elena and that therefore the over the top reaction has been fueled in a certain sense. Given Elena’s young age it could be. Naturally, Vagnoli, who defines herself as a “writer” and not as a “writer”, was immediately invited on talk shows where she advertises her books.

To understand the type, Vagnoli defines having children for a woman as a “reproductive coercion” and makes it fall into the sociological category of “removal of autonomy”. What is happening risks compromising the debate on feminicides and the tools to stem them, among other things, diverting attention from a topic that is a true social emergency. On the political side however the whole left is in turmoil and we bet that a good candidacy for Elena will arrive soon, if not more. So Schlein must be careful as she had just got rid of Soumahoro and above all she must not be “calm”…

