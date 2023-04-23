Elena Tambini, new face of Rete4. For nine years football referee. Photo

Elena studied Economics and Management of Cultural Heritage and Entertainment at the Catholic University of Milan

Elena Tambini, 35 years old, Italian journalist and presenter, she became famous thanks to her new role as presenter of the television program Sette Giorni, broadcast on Rete4 (where she recently made her debut).

Before Seven days went on the air, the Italian public was already quite familiar with the young and positive face of Elena. You began your career in journalism and have been a prominent figure in Mediaset programmes. Elena Tambini was born in Como in 1988. After graduating from the Alessandro Volta classical high school in Como, she studied Economics and Management of Cultural Heritage and Entertainment at the Catholic University of Milan. Subsequently, she obtained a degree in Business Communication, Media and Complex Organizations.

Elena Tambini

In 2015 – as stated on the website www.contra-ataque.it – ​​she obtained the role of professional journalist and joined Mediaset. You started working as a correspondent for various programs, such as Quarto Grado, Matrix and Domenica Live. After her, in 2020, she became one of the hosts of the news Rete4. In 2021 Elena Tambini was then chosen as presenter for a new Rete4 information program. The program, entitled Seven Days, was born to be a sort of all-in-one network information. The journalist is responsible for running the show with the aim of offering viewers a broader view of what is happening in the world.

