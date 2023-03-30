” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

How do the Elevator Boys make money?

Like many successful creators and influencers, the Elevator Boys also earn money with different activities. According to the Social Blade analysis tool, the five can earn up to 54,000 euros a month from monetization with their YouTube channel “TheElevatorMansion” (almost 670,000 subscribers) alone. There they mainly show their everyday life in their Berlin shared flat, in which the Elevator Boys live together. In addition, the Elevator Boys earn money with advertising cooperations on different platforms – as a group and also individually. Meanwhile, the Tiktok stars are booked as models again and again or appear as guests in TV programs such as Germany’s Next Topmodel (Pro Sieben) or Klein Gegen Groß (Das Erste).

In addition, the Elevatorboys founded their own artist management company (KABU Artist Management) in April 2022.

After the group had often been compared to a boy band in the past, they announced at the end of 2022 that they actually wanted to make music in the future. The five friends are currently taking singing lessons, Elevator Boy Tim Schaecker told Business Insider. The group doesn’t want to deviate from its previous division: The Elevator Boys should become a classic pop boy band, according to Schaecker.

But that’s not all: the group will make a feature film. Tim Schaecker told Business Insider. Here, too, the group remains true to their image and wants to focus on a high school teen movie. The film is to be produced in cooperation with a major streaming service – which one, Schaecker has yet to say.

Who are the Elevator Boys?

The Elevator Boys consist of Tim Schäcker, Well Schulz, Julien Brown, Jacob Rott and Luis Friday. The five have been living together with their cameraman in a flat share in Berlin for a year and a half. They met through common interests. Almost all of them originally come from the greater Frankfurt am Main area.

Why are the Elevator Boys so successful?

The Elevator Boys follow a clear strategy with their content. On the one hand, the group relies on so-called lip-synch videos: The lips are moved to popular original sounds – for example from short scenes from series, films or songs. The Elevator Boys then give the sound a new, unique setting. The five good-looking young men put themselves in the limelight. In addition, they often use sounds from teen series or films that deal with love and drama. Optics and sound go particularly well together.

On the other hand, the creators are extremely skilled at seeing through the Tiktok algorithm and using it for themselves, for example by repeatedly recognizing Tiktok trends and creating their own content from them.

The young men also regularly publish videos with extremely famous people such as top model Heidi Klum or actor Brad Pitt. The Elevator Boys are also well known in the USA.

The Elevatorboys consist of (from left to right) Bene Schulz, Jacob Rott, Julien Brown, Luis Freitag and Tim Schaecker. They live together in a shared apartment in Berlin. The Elevator Boys became famous about two years ago via the short video platform Tiktok. Today, Thursday, they have an appearance on the broadcast of Heidi Klum's show "Germany's Next Top Model". The five friends now work full-time as content creators and models. They also appear on TV from time to time and founded their own artist management company in April 2022. In the future they also want to make music and plan to shoot a feature film in cooperation with a major streaming service. The Elevator Boys are a viral phenomenon. Almost two years ago, the five friends became famous on Tiktok with short clips in which they primarily recreated various scenes in the elevator. After a short time, Tiktok users gave them the nickname "Elevatorboys" – which they then simply adopted. The early to mid-20s are now working full-time as content creators. The joint account has more than 30 million followers on Tiktok. On Thursday evening they have an appearance in the seventh episode of Heidi Klum's show "Germany's next top model", where they dance with the model candidates and act as guest judges. 