Niklas Guttenberger is 21 years old and owns eleven properties. Immocation

Niklas Guttenberger bought his first property at the age of 19. To do this, he teamed up with his father. Two years later, the two already have eleven properties in their portfolio. Guttenberger’s goal is to be financially independent in ten years. For this he would like to buy a total of 80 to 100 properties. Editor Alexandra Habdank wrote down his story.

I used to think I needed millions to be able to invest in real estate. But then I bought my first apartment at the age of 19 and realized: That’s not true. I am now 21 years old and own eleven properties.

I started investing in ETFs when I was in twelfth grade because I wanted to tackle the topic of retirement planning. In our school, there was a stock market simulation game as part of economics lessons. Through this and through private research, I realized that I can achieve the most with a long investment horizon.

I was also lucky that my parents made me aware of the topic of finance at an early age. Both of them are entrepreneurs, my father used to be the managing director of several companies, including in the real estate industry. He was already investing in real estate back then, but also had other asset classes in his portfolio. So I knew I could always go to him with questions.

Suddenly, the profession no longer seemed safe to me