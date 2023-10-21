Eli Lilly, a new pact with Italy worth 750 million by 2025

Lilly further strengthens its presence in Italy by signing a new 750 million euro partnership over the next two years for the production of innovative medicines. This brings the company’s commitment to the country over the last twenty years to 1.4 billion. This is what the American multinational announced today during the event which was held right in the production center of Sesto Fiorentino (Florence) entitled “This is the Future!”, thus reconfirming the bet made on the country in 1959. In that year Lilly chose the area on the outskirts of Florence to produce drugs which today reach more than 60 countries around the world, including the United States, and 95% of which are exported, providing therapeutic solutions to more than 7 million patients every year.

A historic commitment that looks to the future when, by 2025, it is estimated that Lilly will contribute 1.5 billion euros to the Italian GDP thanks also to the activation of over 6,000 jobs through a multiplier effect on the company’s more than 1,500 employees in the country thanks to its activities, according to a study by The European House Ambrosetti.

The new announcement is the result of a process that began in 2004 with the reorientation of production in Italy, which transformed the Lilly production site in one of the most strategic hubs and innovative for the manufacturing of biotechnology drugs in Italy. Looking to the future, the laying of the foundation stone of the new lot covered by the investment will guarantee the production of new drugs intended for the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

The Indianapolis company, whose strategy involves operating through proprietary structures and integrating with additional third-party (CMO) partnerships, has activated agreements with Italian excellences to expand will further its portfolio in Italy in the near future, including the production of oncology and Alzheimer’s drugs.

“After over 60 years of history in Italy we can write a new, important chapter – declared Huzur Devletsah, president and CEO of Eli Lilly Italy Hub -. We have always believed in our commitment here, which represents not only a physical presence in a territory, but also a strategic one. In Italy we have found the reasons to invest and, consequently, the right skills to stay and continue to look forward. Exciting scientific discoveries in diabetes, immunology, cancer and ultimately obesity and Alzheimer’s encourage us to continue making significant investments that support our new medicines, including multiple launches expected over the next decade to help more patients in Italy and around the world. ”.

Lilly in Italy also focuses on Research and Development, with investments in this area 5.4 times higher than the manufacturing sector average, with over 50 clinical trials currently active in the country. “The company has invested further 9 billion dollars in its own manufacturing globally over the last three years. This expansion will help bring Eli Lilly’s portfolio of innovative medicines to patients around the world,” commented Ilya Yuffa, President, Eli Lilly International.

“Lilly is experiencing extraordinary momentum with its promising pipeline. Continuing to discover, develop and deliver the next generation of treatments is critical for us and Europe has the opportunity to become more attractive through the creation of an ecosystem of healthcare innovation that guarantees faster access to new medicines and at the same time protects intellectual property,” he continued.

“Italy has a proud history as a hub of innovation and pharmaceutical production: it is the second largest producer in Europe and among the top ten globally – declared the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso -. The expansion we celebrate today is a reaffirmation of dedication to the excellence and innovation of our industrial and production system. Eli Lilly, with its decision to further expand operations in Italy, has shown confidence in our country’s capabilities, our resources and our future.”

“Having innovative and more efficient therapies improves health and allows savings for the National Health Service”, commented the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. “The government – he added – he is fully aware of the strategic nature of the sector, of the importance of innovation in the pharmacological and pharmaceutical field. We are committed to promoting synergies between health and industrial policies that contribute to economic and social development and to guarantee the sustainability of the health service”. (ITALPRESS).

