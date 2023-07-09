Eli Lilly, Swiss Re and other stock market tips of the week

Win with Eli Lilly’s Permanent Recipe – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he continues to back the shares of the US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, and he calculates why investing in Swiss Re shares has paid off.

The papers of develop into a real steamroller Eli Lilly (LLY US): +463,4% over the past five years, which is more than respectable. Operating income (EBIT) will increase from $7.265 billion to $16.770 billion between 2020 and 2025. Even more spectacular is the development of the book value per share: from 5.90 to 28.9 dollars in the same period. It is up to you to reinvest the distributed dividends in new shares on an annual basis. («The winner takes it all»)

