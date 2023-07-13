Home » Elica obtains ‘Sustainability Linked’ financing from Banco BPM
Elica obtains ‘Sustainability Linked’ financing from Banco BPM

Elica obtains ‘Sustainability Linked’ financing from Banco BPM

Elica, leader in the sector and listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has obtained significant funding for its sustainability initiative. The company, known for the production of extractor hoods and cooktops, has received a ‘Sustainability Linked’ credit line worth 30 million euros from the reputed Banco BPM.

The loan is part of Elica’s investment plan and is disbursed in the form of an ‘Obiettivo Sustainability’ unsecured loan. This loan solution, known as a ‘Sustainable Linked Loan’, involves collaboration with Elica to achieve specific improvement objectives in terms of sustainability, measured through performance indicators (ESG KPIs).

