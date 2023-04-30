Home » Elisa Isoardi, hard training and breathtaking physique. The hot photos of the Rai presenter
Elisa Isoardi, hard training and breathtaking physique. The hot photos of the Rai presenter

Elisa Isoardi, hard training and breathtaking physique. The hot photos of the Rai presenter

Elisa Isoardi, hard training and breathtaking physique. PHOTO

Elisa Isoardi he loves training in the gym and everyone can see the results. The Rai face, also known for having had a relationship with Matteo Salvini, appeared in better shape than ever. On her Instagram channel she has posted her training sessions, but also more intimate photos with the family.

In recent days, the presenter confessed to Magazine More to have lived through terrible times. “I discovered I had a tumor – he said -, a large polyp that was compromising part of my right vocal cord. The doctor told me that it was necessary to intervene immediately, there was no time to lose. I risked losing my voce. I had to remain silent for seven days after the operation, after which I started training hard at vocal heart”.

All gone, luckily. And now Isoardi can live her career with greater peace of mind, perhaps even waiting for a new love.

