Home Business Elisa Mazzucchelli, MotoGP and Sampdoria: hot passions for miss “Avanti un Altro!”
Business

Elisa Mazzucchelli, MotoGP and Sampdoria: hot passions for miss “Avanti un Altro!”

by admin
Elisa Mazzucchelli, MotoGP and Sampdoria: hot passions for miss “Avanti un Altro!”

Elisa Mazzucchelli (Instagram elisa_mazzucchelli)

Elisa Mazzucchelli, from MotoGp to Miss Women and Engines of Avanti another!

Elisa Mazzucchelli has bewitched millions of viewers of Come on another! Of Channel 5 presented by Paul Bonolis.

Ma la miss Women and Engines of the Mediaset game show (in recent days special guest stars at the 105 Zoo, the program of Marco Mazzolinumber 1 in radio ratings) is a 100% sporty woman.

Indeed the former competitor of Miss Italyin addition to the past as an umbrella on the slopes of MotoGP and to have been conductor and sent on Sky Sport on the occasion of CIV and gods FIM Awards in Rimini, she has a heart of a football fan that beats fast.

Elisa Mazzucchelli, Sampdoria passion

The colors of Elisa Mazzucchelli? They are the blucerchiati from Sampdoria that you have followed a thousand times at the Marassi stadium in Genoa. And in this season of great sporting suffering, the Doriani fans – who live with the specter of possible relegation to Serie B (the team coached by Dejan Stankovic is penultimate) – they find consolation in the breathtaking photos of their excellent fan Elisa Mazzucchelli…

READ ALSO…

star hockey ghiaccio onlyfans
Hockey star retires and lands on Onlyfans: Mikayla, hot ice(Instagram mikaylademaiter)

… AND THEN…

Marialuisa Jacobelli, explosive bikini in the sauna. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Evergrande Motor's loss of 4.8 billion in the first half of the year, some projects shut down | Funds | Epoch Times

You may also like

The future of Roberto Cingolani: Leonardo, Japan, Plenitude...

Sec and staking: Coinbase pays Kraken effect

The performance of ChatGPT concept stocks is divided,...

Mercedes celebrates the 22 millionth car produced in...

Warren Buffett still sells BYD stock and drops...

Fairs, IEG invests in the world of «home...

Boom in revenues and profit: rally on the...

BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition goes...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 10th. The market still...

Cameroon, Ghana and the Ivory Coast: in discussions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy