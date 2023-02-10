Elisa Mazzucchelli, from MotoGp to Miss Women and Engines of Avanti another!

Elisa Mazzucchelli has bewitched millions of viewers of Come on another! Of Channel 5 presented by Paul Bonolis.

Ma la miss Women and Engines of the Mediaset game show (in recent days special guest stars at the 105 Zoo, the program of Marco Mazzolinumber 1 in radio ratings) is a 100% sporty woman.

Indeed the former competitor of Miss Italyin addition to the past as an umbrella on the slopes of MotoGP and to have been conductor and sent on Sky Sport on the occasion of CIV and gods FIM Awards in Rimini, she has a heart of a football fan that beats fast.

Elisa Mazzucchelli, Sampdoria passion

The colors of Elisa Mazzucchelli? They are the blucerchiati from Sampdoria that you have followed a thousand times at the Marassi stadium in Genoa. And in this season of great sporting suffering, the Doriani fans – who live with the specter of possible relegation to Serie B (the team coached by Dejan Stankovic is penultimate) – they find consolation in the breathtaking photos of their excellent fan Elisa Mazzucchelli…

