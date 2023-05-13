Home » Elisabetta Canalis, crazy lingerie (who doesn’t zoom…) and kickboxing shows and dreamy leggings
by admin
Elisabetta Canalis in lingerie (Instagram littlecrumb_)

“There are those who zoom and there are those who lie”, writes a fan of Canalis in the post that sees the beautiful Eli with a fabulous lingerie. “My second skin”the words of theformer tissue accompanying the photo.

But the Sardinian showgirl she’s not just a gorgeous muse in bra. Elisabetta Canalis it is also a great sports car (in addition to being Inter fan and what a satisfaction the Champions derby won against Milanof her friend Melissa Satta – in the past few hours that sends the Nerazzurri one step away from the final in Istanbul). Lots of work in the gymbut also the kickboxing. On her social networks in the last few hours she has published the “highlights” of her weekly workouts (moreover with tops and leggings that make followers dream about her, look at the gallery above). A sight to see her at work. “You are the perfect woman,” she reads among her comments. Or a “what a beautiful wrestler” to which emoticons with heart eyes are added.

