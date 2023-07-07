Elisabetta Canalis spicy! Her bikinis explode … (hello kickboxing!)

Elisabetta Canalis (Instagram littlecrumb_)

Elisabetta Canalis spicy! The bikini explodes…

A couple of weeks ago Elisabetta Canalis had been the protagonist in the ring in a spectacular kickboxing match. But the summer is advancing and the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia – back in the United States (where she also celebrated the 4th of july party: “Happy birthday America”, he wrote) – in recent days he has given away some photos that are heating up the social summer on his Instagram profile with 3.5 million followers.

The Sardinian showgirl and model is a true icon of beauty and femininity: bikini or one-piece swimsuit, evening dress or sports outfit, Eli is always number 1.

Elisabetta Canalis, the beautiful letter after the Kickboxing match

But let’s take a step back. After the Kickboxing match at the Reggia di Venaria, Elisabetta Canalis had published a post match from the Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition on Instagram. “Thanks to my teacher Angelo Valente and to all the @kickandpunch family, this sport has helped me to go through dark moments and to believe in myself, it has made me a stronger and more grounded woman despite belonging to an environment that makes you believe that the privileges we have are discounted”, the words of Elisabetta Canalis. “Sometimes a hook to the face taken in training brings you back to reality and pushes you to build your defense, inside out of a ring, technically and emotionally.” Eli hasn’t forgotten his opponent Angelica Donati either (“tough, absolutely not easy for me”). And then he had formulated his thanks “to those who have always been there without ever asking for anything but giving me more than you imagine and thanks to my friends, those who were present and those who cheered for me from home. I bring this cup to Skyler who she was sure mom would win (couldn’t let her down)”

