Elizabeth Holmes: In prison she can only earn 12 cents an hour

The disgraced Theranos boss was ordered to report to a Texas jail in late May. Elizabeth Holmes is said to take off her turtleneck sweater and work in a factory where she earns twelve cents on the dollar. Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

Elizabeth Holmes will swap her famous black turtleneck for drab khaki prison garb when she reports to a Texas jail later this month.

The disgraced CEO of Theranos has been ordered to begin her more than 11-year sentence at the federal prison in Bryan, Texas on May 30.

Once hailed as the world‘s youngest self-made billionaire with the potential to revolutionize healthcare, Holmes’ reputation faltered in 2015 after the Wall Street Journal had published an exposéwhich revealed that she had lied about the Theranos machines’ capabilities.

A federal court in 2018 charged Holmes with nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. She was eventually convicted on four of the 11 counts in January 2022.

The women’s prison that Holmes will soon move into has a minimum security rating and is located 100 miles from her hometown in Texas. It houses women convicted of nonviolent crimes, including Real Housewives of Salt Lake City actress Jen Shah, who is serving six and a half years in prison for fraud.

No jewelry that costs more than $100

In the Texas prison, Holmes is expected to wear khaki pants and shirts and refrain from jewelry worth more than $100, like it in a manual for the reception and orientation of the occupants is called.

In addition, she would have to get up at six o’clock every morning and make her bed in a “prescribed manner.”

“Late risers who are unable to maintain their rooms or show up for work on time will face disciplinary action,” the manual says.

Other rules include standing by her bed at least five times a day to count the number of occupants. She also has to work a prison job that involves packing groceries in a factory, where she can only make twelve cents an hour.

Holmes has to say goodbye to privacy

She would also have to forego her privacy, as the handbook states that prison staff may “search an inmate’s living and working areas and personal belongings therein unannounced, on a random basis and without the inmate’s presence.”

The BBC reported that Holmes has been spending her final weeks of freedom in a San Diego apartment building with her husband Billy Evans and their two children.

A court on Tuesday denied her request for parole while she appealed her conviction.

A Holmes representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

