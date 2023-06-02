Home » Elkann at the Turin Economics Festival: “Stellantis is fine”
Business

Elkann at the Turin Economics Festival: “Stellantis is fine”

by admin
Elkann at the Turin Economics Festival: “Stellantis is fine”

“The State enters companies when they go badly. Stellantis is doing very well, so I’d say there’s no need for it». Thus John Elkann, guest of the Turin International Festival of Economics, closes the door to the hypotheses circulated in recent days of entry of the State, or its offshoots such as Cdp, into the capital of the automotive group born from the merger between FCA and Peugeot. «From the results we had in 2022 – added Elkann – we are in absolute value the company in the automobile sector that has had the highest operating results and in our history, which was born as Fiat three centuries ago which then evolved with FCA and today is Stellantis, we have never had any need to have the State in our capital. Our French partner – he concluded – has had difficulties over the years which in that case required state intervention ».

Elkann then responded remotely to requests that had arrived in recent days from Enterprise Minister Adolfo Urso, with regard to increasing production in the Pase: «I think with great pride that in recent decades we have managed to transform Italian production plants into plants that have the world as a market. Suffice it to say that today the Jeeps are made in Basilicata, the Dooges are made in Campania and sold in America, the 500 Elettrica that will go to America is made in Piedmont, not to mention the extraordinary work of repositioning Maserati and Alfa Romeo, which have the world as a market. The important thing is to keep the levels of competitiveness high». From the president of Stellantis also a message to the European Union and governments: “Faced with the challenge of the ecological and energy transition, companies need clear rules for planning investments”.

See also  Credit Suisse in sharp decline, new quarter in the red and sees losses also in 2023

You may also like

Barabino & Partners, disbursed 250 thousand euros in...

Stock market podcast: Elmos, Alarmcom, Sensetime, Nvidia –...

U.S. banks’ first-quarter deposit outflows hit record $472...

Location Germany: “If Brussels continues like this, medium-sized...

Spending hundreds of euros on telephone calls from...

Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June...

Resolution 58 of 05/22/2023 – Contribution to the...

LNG: “Not convinced in terms of climate policy”...

Cars, registrations up 23% in May. Try the...

Fengmi Projection achieved a good start in 618...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy