Home » Elkann invests 500 million in tech with the new Lingotto asset management company
Business

Elkann invests 500 million in tech with the new Lingotto asset management company

by admin
Elkann invests 500 million in tech with the new Lingotto asset management company

Elkann invests 500 million in tech

Elkann bet 500 million on the tech. Through the Lingotto Investment Managementa new wholly owned asset management company Exorthe master of Stellar and of Juventus targets investments in companies with highly disruptive technology including, it is speculated, Artificial Intelligence.

As he writes Milan Financeto provide the necessary liquidity to the Ingot (we are talking about assets under management of around three billion) are the same Exorthe holding company at the head of the family’s financial empire, and the transalpine insurance company Cove.

READ ALSO: Elkann made a splash: James Anderson joins Lingotto. That’s who it is

And as for the team of the company, the Agnelli family scored a big hit. In fact, he joined the company Ingot a big guy in finance. His name is James Andersonamong the top lenders of multi-billion dollar giants of the caliber of Amazon, ByteDance e Tesla.

But not only Anderson. Elkann also enlisted George Osbornepartner of the investment bank Robey Warshaw and previously UK Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2010 and 2016. Osborne has been appointed as a non-executive chairman and will work closely with the Lingotto chief executive Enrico Vellano.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Xingye Mining: Pre-profit 180 million-260 million yuan in the first half of the year to turn losses

You may also like

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy