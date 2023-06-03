Elkann: “The State in the capital of Stellantis? But if we go great”

“I think states come in when businesses do badly and Stellantis does very well.” Thus the president of Stellantis John Elkann on the sidelines of the participation in the Festival of Economics.

“From the results we had in 2022 – added Elkann – we are in absolute value the company in the automotive sector that has had the highest operating results and in our history which was born as Fiat three centuries ago which then evolved with FCA and today is Stellantis we have never had any need to have the state in our capital”. Asked about the presence of the State in PSA, Elkann concluded: “Our French partner has had some difficulties over the years which required state intervention in that case French”.

Elkann: “Our production plant has the world as its market”

“I think that with great pride in these decades we have managed to transform the Italian production plant into a production plant that has the world as its market. Today Jeeps are made in Basilicata, Dodges are made in Campania and sold in America, in Piedmont the electric 500 that will go to America, not to mention the extraordinary work of repositioning Maserati and Alfa Romeo, which have the world as their market”. Thus the president of Stellantis, on the sidelines of his participation in the economics festival at the request of the Made in Italy minister, Adolfo Urso, to increase the production of cars in Italy.

“What is important to look at is the added value: Italy has managed to create the Motor Valley thanks to extraordinary enterprises of which we are proud to be a part with Maserati and Ferrari, one of the only realities in the world” he added. Elkann he observed how “the reality of the European market is very difficult, it is declining by 25% since pre-Covid, one car out of four is sold less” but “the important thing is to keep the levels of competitiveness high and we have seen this in Europe, for example in Spain, which by working on competitiveness has managed to obtain from the automotive industry produced in its country high levels of competitiveness”.

