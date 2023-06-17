Elliott: How a hedge fund gambled in Germany

Dhe hedge fund Elliott, who is usually well-advised when it comes to his German transactions, currently seems a bit unwell and not quite up to speed. Above all, the Americans are concerned about their commitment to Deutsche Wohnen (DW), one of the largest real estate groups in the country. However, also Deutsche Wohnen itself and its main shareholder Vonovia. This story reveals much of what you need to know about Elliott – and sheds light on the crisis in the real estate industry.