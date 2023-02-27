Home Business Elly Schlein challenges Giorgia Meloni: “We will be a big problem for the Government”
Business

Elly Schlein challenges Giorgia Meloni: “We will be a big problem for the Government”

by admin
Elly Schlein challenges Giorgia Meloni: “We will be a big problem for the Government”

Pd, Elly Schlein: “The government defends the squadristi, they will not pass”

“I want to thank the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta, whom I spoke to a little while ago and to all the secretariat. Tomorrow we will agree on the handover. I thank all the members, volunteers and my staff, without whom I would not have made it”, said Elly Schlein after her primary victory. “Rebuild trust and credibility where it was broken today. Never betray this trust” He said it Elly Schleinspeaking to the electoral committee after the Democratic Party’s victory in the primaries.

“We will be a big problem for Giorgia Meloni’s government. From today we will contribute to organizing the opposition in Parliament and throughout the country in defense of the poor whom the government strikes and does not want to see”. Elly Schlein said it, speaking to the electoral committee after the victory in the Pd primaries.

Pd: Schlein, clear mandate to really change

“The democratic people are alive, they exist and they are ready to get back on their feet. It is a clear mandate to really change”. Elly Schlein said this, speaking to the electoral committee after the victory in the Pd primaries. I dedicate this victory to women and young.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Moutai cancels the "Unboxing Order" Distributors: have been notified that "Flying Moutai is included"

You may also like

Gold trading reminder: PCE data intensifies the pressure...

Anima: acquires 80% of Castello SGR for €60m...

Schlein challenges Meloni. Who do you trust the...

The mountain towards a record season but the...

Pork prices are expected to pick up, still...

Asian stock markets down after Wall Street trauma,...

Twitter’s ax on personnel, New York Times: “At...

First Capital: “Government ready to help SMEs”

Schlein challenges Meloni. Who do you trust the...

Fuel oil stocks in Singapore rebounded and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy