Elly Schlein increasingly meme star: the online satire on the Dem secretary

When satire goes online: the funniest memes about Elly Schlein

Among the countless social pages that satirize the various political figures of the moment, the face of a new entry stands out above all: Elly Schlein, the new secretary of the Democratic Party. Since the 37-year-old won the primary elections of the Democratic Party, on February 26, many cartoons have been unleashed on the net that ironize not only political skills but also and above all on physical appearance of Schlein. Among these, in addition to the caricatures, also many comparisons with other public figures.

One of similarities who has literally gone crazy on the web is the one he sees the dem leader compared to Pippo Franco, actor and comedian historical face of Bagaglino. In fact, a few hours after Schlein’s election in the primaries, she ended up on Twitter the hashtag #pippofranco is trending, according to which the resemblance to the actor is striking. From there, the most imaginative photomontages, made with more or less accuracy, began to spread on social networks. re-shared by hundreds of users. There are also references to movie characters, or recent news stories, such as that of the bear Jj4.

However, there are also memes that go beyond the boundaries – increasingly blurred – of satire, and lead to the bodyshaming, or in the attack that passes through the physical aspect of a person. And there are countless online cartoons of this type about Schlein, which aim to make her how ungraceful, by emphasizing a (presumed) lack of attractiveness. On the other hand, in printed media – which once had the prerogative of the right to satire – an example is the chat cartoon of Daily factwhen on 13 March last one appeared on the front page cartoon of the Schlein with the hooked nose in the foreground and the exaggeratedly marked features. At this rate, therefore, it seems that memes are no longer one passing fashion. On the contrary, they seem almost destined to mark the career of anyone who wants to enter an institutional role.

