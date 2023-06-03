Elly Schlein with beret and Vogue cover: scarring murals in Bologna

Murals by Elly Schlein in Bologna, behind the work the hand of the Livorno street artist Mart Signed

Tick ​​a new murals on the new national secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. E the signature is that of Mart Signed, a well-known street artist from Livorno. The mural depicts the dem leader holding a Dior purse in one hand, a copy of in the other Vogue Italy. At her feet, while a shoe shiner polishes her high heels, the mud in which some are stuck fake copies of the Resto del Carlino, with Stefano Bonaccini and Ursula von der Leyen above. In the head instead the Basque of Che Guevara. Elly’s interview on Vogue, in which she revealed that she is using image consultancy, seems to have gone down well with no one.

