The message behind the non-look of the new Pd secretary Elly Schlein

A colored jacket two sizes up, a white shirt or T-shirt underneath, and a pair of jeans. These are the basic elements with which the new secretary of the Democratic party. Yet, strange as it may seem, the non-look of Elly Schlein carries a clear message.

In fact, the aesthetics of the new “number one” of the major opposition party represents the “bases” widespread among young people of the extreme left, or sloppiness, carelessness and indifference. And even if Elly Schlein he seems not to have understood it yet, giving up the formal dress has nothing particularly subversive except a general lack of consideration of the interlocutor and the surrounding environment.

In summary it can be said that Elly Schlein it doesn’t “appear” in any way. But perhaps that is precisely why young people feel close to her. For that little sense of her that she doesn’t only show from the clothes, but also from the words. Which, in fact, are few and always the same.

Subscribe to the newsletter

