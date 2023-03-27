Elly Schlein and her partner. PHOTO

Here she is. She finally she has a face. Elly Schlein’s partner really exists. The soul mate of the secretary of the Democratic Party was photographed by the weekly Diva and Woman.

In the photos, taken between Livorno and Florence, the opposition leader is in the company of a woman but does everything to avoid being seen in public with herwho among other things keeps her dog on a leash: they enter the Florence station separately and take the train to Bologna in different carriages.

Schlein said he loved many men and many women, specifying: “Right now I’m with a girl and I’m happy as long as she tolerates me”. Of Elly’s soul mate at the moment we only know that her name is Paola.

Subscribe to the newsletter

