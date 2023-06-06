Elly Schlein’s pussy-free fixation… will it pass?

Elly Schlein will pass

The author of the goliardic pamphlet Flounder is always flounder, was looking for a title that would draw attention and certainly nailed it. In the presentation, he wrote “the pamphlet has a noble mission to accomplish: to spread, among young and old, the ancient love for the flounder, which between politics, religions, consumerism, the Internet, football matches and pills, seems to have passed into second floor”. Result according to a critic: an amazing treatise on flounder and its surroundings, a pearl of goliardic and Tuscan humor that has already conquered thousands of readers in the unofficial circuits.

Published in 2005 by Mondadori, authored (in the first edition) by the charming Tuscan anonymous, in its own way it has become a cult book. Will the restless, reckless and enterprising Elly have wanted to imitate the Tuscan anonymous, in wanting to draw attention, speaking in her own way of the pussy? It is legitimate to insinuate suspicion. In fact, I’m more than sure of it. Otherwise, why shoot My pussy grabs back (My pussy recovers)? The expression, unclear in the Italian translation, is a hymn of the feminist movement against the abuses of males.

Also the title of a not particularly beautiful song and with vulgar, repetitive and therefore monotonous lyrics. Workhorse of the Democrats against Trump who, by saying trivial truths (a powerful man finds many women available, see, just to mention a very famous “abuse”, Clinton with the famous Monica under the table), continues to get the pig and criminal (The Sheet, 13 October 2016: the political debate on Grab by the pussy, political debate about taking through the flounder).

