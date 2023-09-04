Home » Elodie-Sky, the announcement. Pay TV scores another Euro-goal
Elodie-Sky, the announcement. Pay TV scores another Euro-goal

Elodie testimonial of Sky Wifi

Sky Wifi has chosen as the face of its new communication campaign – on air from today – one of most representative icons of Italian music, Elodie. The artist is in fact the testimonial of the new commercial created by the Sky Creative Agency which, in the wake of the success of the media company’s recent brand campaign, tells how Sky’s ultra-broadband transforms our homes and brings entertainment to a “ next level”, thanks to a perfect connection for streaming viewing, online gaming and your favorite apps.

The commercial initiates a broader collaboration with Sky: the multifaceted multi-platinum artist will in fact be the Media Company’s Brand Ambassador and will be involved in new projects that will be unveiled over the next few months.

Elodie, back after a workout, notices several homes suffering from the typical problems of a poor connection, such as buffering and lag, which manifest themselves on the outside of the buildings. And so the artist is incredulous when she passes by an incomplete building, as if the connection hadn’t been able to “load” it entirely. Elodie, on the other hand, breathes a sigh of relief upon arriving home, perfect thanks to the ultra-fast Sky Wifi connection, which allows her to immediately start a live stream and transform her living room into the stage on which to express all her talent.

The Sky Wifi network therefore makes the home a special and exciting place and this is why “It’s more beautiful to go home with Sky”: the perfect fiber for entertainmentthanks to a connection that allows you to share the unique moments and emotions that an eclectic artist like Elodie is able to convey.

Countryside, conceived by Sky Creative Agency and produced by Akita Film directed by Tommaso Bertè, it is on air on all the main television channels, on digital platforms and on the radio.

