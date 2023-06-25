Home » Elodie, what a cleavage! Then the big announcement: “The sensations increase…”
Elodie in partnership with Durex. Photos to scream, what a neckline!

Elodie drops the first summer bomb. Chosen as a testimonial by Durex, the singer has decided only in the last few hours to sponsor the condom brand on her social networks. And, as usual, the photos published by the Roman star have been filled with likes and comments.

“When the distance between us gets thinner, the sensations increase,” Elodie wrote in her post on Instagram accompanied by stunning photos.

For the occasion, she followed one of the most popular trends of the moment, that of cut-out swimsuits. He wrapped up the silhouette with a one-piece model in brown lurex: it’s very close-fitting, has a generous neckline and two maxi side cuts that leave the hips bare. The fans, needless to say, are literally crazy.

But it’s one detail in particular that hasn’t been ignored: she changed her hair color for the beginning of summer, focusing everything on caramel.

