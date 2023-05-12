Home » Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as Twitter CEO
Business

Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as Twitter CEO

by admin
Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk had publicly stated as early as the end of last year that he would resign as CEO of Twitter as long as he found someone willing to take over, and now Twitter finally found this candidate. According to a New York Times report, the new CEO will be replaced by Linda Yaccarino, the current head of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and the two sides appear to have been in talks for several weeks.

Although Elon Musk did not disclose the specific candidate on his Twitter, he has made it clear that “the new CEO (She) will take office in 6 weeks”, and he himself will continue to participate in Twitter operations as an executive director and chief technology officer. Considering that since Elon Musk took over, Twitter, which relies heavily on advertising revenue, has experienced a significant decline in the advertising business. Therefore, Linda Yaccarino, who is well versed in this, is indeed a very suitable candidate. Her deep accumulation in the advertising business field can bring significant benefits to Twitter. s help.

At the same time, she will also face the challenge of debt payments and significant layoffs. However, Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino have not yet responded publicly. Before the official announcement, everything is still full of variables. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  Four-day week with the same salary? "A Milkmaid Bill"

You may also like

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: The best offer for...

Confcommercio-Censis, inflation impoverishes families: disposable income 150 euros...

EVG sticks to mega strike – ultimatum passed

Banks, the EU Court of Auditors slams the...

Do you have to come to work on...

Africa: guaranteed pharmaceutical supply with Kenya Airways Cargo

Rent chaos in the big cities: These regions...

Poll, Italians reject the government on taxes and...

Shortage of skilled workers: The 10 most attractive...

Terna, there is an agreement with Donnarumma: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy