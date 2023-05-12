Elon Musk announces he is stepping down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk had publicly stated as early as the end of last year that he would resign as CEO of Twitter as long as he found someone willing to take over, and now Twitter finally found this candidate. According to a New York Times report, the new CEO will be replaced by Linda Yaccarino, the current head of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and the two sides appear to have been in talks for several weeks.

Although Elon Musk did not disclose the specific candidate on his Twitter, he has made it clear that “the new CEO (She) will take office in 6 weeks”, and he himself will continue to participate in Twitter operations as an executive director and chief technology officer. Considering that since Elon Musk took over, Twitter, which relies heavily on advertising revenue, has experienced a significant decline in the advertising business. Therefore, Linda Yaccarino, who is well versed in this, is indeed a very suitable candidate. Her deep accumulation in the advertising business field can bring significant benefits to Twitter. s help.

At the same time, she will also face the challenge of debt payments and significant layoffs. However, Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino have not yet responded publicly. Before the official announcement, everything is still full of variables. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.