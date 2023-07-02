Elon Musk announces temporary limits on Twitter to prevent data extraction and manipulation

Twitter imposes temporary limits on reading tweets to prevent data extraction and manipulation, according to Elon Musk. Verified accounts can read a maximum of 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts are limited to 600, and new unverified accounts even less at 300. It is unclear whether this limit applies to specific posts or encompasses all tweets. Users reported difficulties accessing Twitter on Saturday, with error messages such as “The limit has been exceeded” and “Tweets cannot be displayed.” The platform recently restricted non-account holders from viewing content. Musk stated that this is a temporary emergency measure to combat data looting by numerous organizations, affecting the user experience. He discussed possible solutions with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who raised concerns about paywalls on various platforms.

