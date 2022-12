The first deliveries of Tesla Semi trucks are underway. This was announced by CEO Elon Musk speaking on stage at the Sparks plant in Nevada with Dan Priestly, senior manager of the company.

Tesla originally showed the design of the Semi in December 2017. Production has been delayed by the Covid pandemic and battery supply issues, among other things. During the delivery kickoff event, Musk briefly hinted at the turmoil of the past five years and said, “Sorry for the delay.”